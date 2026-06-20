A month after starting his firm, Elliott found himself on the other side of a recruiting pitch. But because of the foundation he and Snowden helped put down, it wasn’t all that tough either: He and then-UA athletic director Cedric Dempsey just needed to convince Olson to take the Wildcats up another notch.

“We're sitting in McKale Center and what I said to (Olson), and I would say today was'if you're just looking for someplace with warm weather, you could always go to ASU,'” Elliott said. “But I said 'if you want to go someplace where all you’ve got to do is re-light the fire, this is the place to come. Because coach Snowden lit the fire.'”

Two years after Olson took the job, he had the Wildcats in the NCAA tournament, while Elliott pointed out how Sean Elliott and Steve Kerr pushed the program forward in the late 1980s. Eventually, Olson and the Wildcats broke through, winning the 1997 national championship, thanks in large part to the leadership and clutch play of another one of the program’s greats, guard Miles Simon.

Arguably — very much arguably, since the Arizona basketball program has been loaded with accomplished players for decades — Sean Elliott, Kerr and Simon followed Bob Elliott as four of the program’s greats because of how they pushed the program forward, not because of what they did in the NBA, the stats they compiled nor just their sheer talent, earning each one a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Arizona men's basketball players.

Here’s a look at how those next three did their part in elevating Arizona men’s basketball:

Sean Elliott

Years at Arizona: 1985-86 to 1988-89