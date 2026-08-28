The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) fall Kick-off General Meeting, which features the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show,” will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 12 in the MountainView Clubhouse ballroom. Be sure to come and learn about the wide variety of SBCO programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate local youngsters—and see some affordably priced (but very stylish) clothing. This annual fashion show proves that Golden Goose Thrift Shop customers know how to dress well while saving money.

Each year Betsy Lowry, Melanie Stout and Suzanne Marlatt Stewart organize this much-loved event. After they decide on a theme, clothing and coordinating accessories—from casual to formal wear and even costumes—are selected for quality and style to display some of the best things available to Golden Goose shoppers. Betsy promotes the fashion show among Golden Goose volunteers and recruits models, many of whom contribute their own fashion savvy and sense of humor to the occasion. Melanie writes the outfit descriptions and helps the models proceed to the “runway” in the order determined by Suzanne. Suzanne then serves as the show’s very stylish and engaging mistress of ceremony.

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The Golden Goose Thrift Shop evenly divides its proceeds between SBCO and IMPACT of Southern Arizona. Whenever you donate items to the store or buy treasures from its inventory, you are helping to support the work of both of these great local charities. Since its founding more than 20 years ago, the Golden Goose has contributed more than $21 million to these two non-profits, changing the lives of thousands of local residents.