The Community Circle Players (CCP) Board of Directors recently announced the spring play to be performed in March 2027. It’s a little complicated, so here goes. SaddleBrooke theatre started over 20 years ago as Prime Time Players, founded by Susan and Steven Shear, SaddleBrooke residents. Susan wrote a “House of Tomorrow,” a play that was a rousing success here in 2015. In 2025, Susan wrote a follow-up play called “A Glimpse In Time.”

Connie Ward will direct the show in 2027. With Susan Shear’s blessing and permission, Connie is melding the aforementioned two plays together, the new title being “A Glimpse of Tomorrow.” There will be multiple scenes woven together with a common thread about our lives as we age. At the heart of these stories… humorous, poignant and relevant, is how we face constant changes and unexpected challenges as we still look forward to our “tomorrows.”

“A Glimpse of Tomorrow” will include singing and piano accompaniment. We are looking for a pianist or musical director for the shows. Anyone interested?

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Stay tuned for more information about the details of the show, audition dates and ticket sales.

Lastly, Vice President, Tim Morsani, is developing a website for CCP. Patrons will be able to check the website for details, such as audition dates, ticket sales and performance dates. The website will also include information for those interested in contributing to or becoming a donor/sponsor of CCP.