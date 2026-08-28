Not a misprint! The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is open and it’s never too early to start browsing for gifts! Okay, that sounds a bit far fetched but its NEVER too early to look for a special and unique gift.

Located in our “temporary shop” inside the HOA-1 Tennis Center, the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop has many unique and special items for those who are hard to shop for. How about a handcrafted piece of Jewelry that is one of a kind? Pet bandanas for those furry family members, note cards that depict our beautiful Southwest, quilts, placemats, table runners, unique and stunning pottery pieces... and the list goes on! Be sure to stop in and browse to your heart’s content!

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We have now made it super easy for you when you find more than what you planned to, and that is easy to do! We accept cash, personal checks and credit cards for payment!