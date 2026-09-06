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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Twenty-nine years ago, I climbed into the branches of an ancient redwood named Luna in Humboldt County, California. I expected to stay a few days to stop loggers from cutting the tree down. Instead, I spent 738 days living in its branches.

People still ask what compelled me to climb. The answer is simple: Standing on the ground no longer felt like enough.

Now a group of brave activists in the borderlands of southern Arizona and northern Mexico have reached the same conclusion. They recently climbed into the last surviving Fremont cottonwoods standing in the path of Trump's dual border wall construction.

It is the first tree sit ever mounted to stop border wall construction — and, with activists on both sides of the line, the first binational tree sit in history.

For nearly a month now, they've lived in its canopy and stopped heavy machines from destroying other beautiful, ancient trees.

Some people may dismiss them as too extreme. I know better.

Tree sits are not acts of aggression. They are acts of love. They happen only after every other avenue has failed. No one chooses to put their bodies on the line because it's comfortable. They do it because an ancient living being cannot move to save itself.

Three neighboring cottonwoods have already been cut down, each of them over 200 years old. Their shattered trunks remind us that once these decisions are carried out, they can't be undone.