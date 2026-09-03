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QUEEN CREEK — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has selected a 15-acre site in Queen Creek for its planned 82,000-square-foot temple, giving members their clearest look yet at what will become Arizona’s seventh temple.

The temple complex will include an on-site meetinghouse and an accompanying ancillary building, according to a church news release.

It will take about three to five years before the temple is up and running, said Jason Bagley, who oversees six of the 110 church congregations in Queen Creek, which is in Maricopa County.

The building is in early development stages, but the church intends to have construction plans drawn and will release renderings before announcing a groundbreaking date, Bagley said.

Bagley said it's exciting to have a temple being built in Queen Creek, and it reflects the town's rapid growth over the past few years.

Bagley, who moved to Queen Creek in 2005, said the area had a little more than a dozen LDS congregations at the time.

Now, the town is home to 110 of more than 900 congregations in Arizona, Bagley said.

Church president Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the Queen Creek temple at an October 2024 church conference as part of a plan to build 17 new temples in 11 countries.

"Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace? Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so," Nelson said in his recorded remarks.