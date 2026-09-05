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A Tucson real estate agent was restrained by flight crew and fellow passengers with duct tape and zip ties after he allegedly became unruly, causing the Newark-bound flight to be diverted to Baltimore, ABC News reported.

Layne Lundeen, 67, was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority Police after the flight coming from Dallas landed prematurely.

Two passengers, Richard Olenick and Juan Mejia, a former law enforcement officer, reportedly heard a disturbance roughly towards the end of the flight.

Lundeen, who was two rows behind the men, became belligerent and began spouting off racial slurs, vulgar language and derogatory remarks directed towards crew and fellow passengers, Mejia told ABC News.

Once Lundeen reportedly became physical, Olenick and Mejia intervened, working to restrain him alongside flight crew.

After Lundeen was removed and arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, the flight continued to the initial destination, ABC News reported.

Lundeen is listed in a background report as working as part of the Long Realty Tanque Verde Trio Team. He has lived in the Tucson area since the late 1980s with brief stints in other states, the report shows.