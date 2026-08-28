Playing chess supercharges your brain's prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for planning and decision-making.

It sharpens pattern recognition, enhances mental discipline, and has even been linked to a reduced risk of cognitive decline as you age.

Studies indicate that individuals who actively play board games like chess are anywhere from 9 percent to 35 percent less likely to develop dementia compared to those who do not. (National Institutes of Health)

So come by to learn how to play or to play a few games with the SaddleBrooke Chess Club.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The club has players of various experience levels and club play is in a casual friendly environment for fun.

The club plays in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA-2 Clubhouse on Monday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call Bruce Aird at (201) 410-7100 with any questions you may have about the club. The club has no dues.