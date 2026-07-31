Red, white and blue was the theme of this bi-monthly celebration of Senior Village members’ birthdays at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Twenty-seven members and nine guests enjoyed the ukulele tunes performed by Karen Gille, Linda Voltz and Susan Fox. Karen also entertained the attendees with a piano tune.

Senior Village volunteers Irene Pierce and Peggy White hosted the party and served delicious cupcakes baked by Linda Foy, Sally Nadeau and Joni Campel. The sweet treats along with fun and games bring the members back year after year. Just ask Barbara Devor, Ralph Webb, Donald Cohen, Reese Jadwin, Syliva Kastelic and Ralph Taddeo. These members have attended the parties since they began in 2024. We are grateful for your support.

Reese Jadwin turned 92 in June. He attended with his wife, Rochelle, who stated they have been married for 68 years and their positive attitude and approach to life keeps them going. Donald Colen also turned 92 but says his chronological age is only 75!

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George Citron and his wife Ellen both celebrated birthdays at the party. George shared how his childhood home had the first black and white television on his block, and the kids came over to watch Howdy Doody Time. That prompted the group to sing It’s Howdy Doody Time!

Esta Goldstein has been living in SaddleBrooke for 31 years, longer than any other person at the gathering. Esta has seen the growth of SaddleBrooke during her three decades in the community. As SaddleBrooke continues to welcome new residents, Senior Village welcomes new members and volunteers. If you have any questions or would like more information, visit our website or call (520) 314-1042.