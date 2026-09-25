In our last article, we mentioned that the Barbershop Harmony Society hosts optional yearly district competitions for interested quartets and choruses, with the winner in each district advancing to national and international competition. All chorus and quartet competitors are scored in three categories: Musicality, Performance and Singing.

For the Singing category, judges listen for voices in tune, ringing chords, a unified rich vocal quality, and expressive balance. For the Musicality category, judges evaluate technical accuracy in rhythm and harmony alongside artistic elements like tone color, phrasing and style suitability. Finally, for the Performance category judges score the entertainment value, stage presence and how effectively the performers bring the emotional story of the song to life. All of these are characteristics that every barbershopper strives for!

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Although the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus does not participate in competitions, our guest artists that we bring in for our annual show DO participate in competition. Our guest quartet for our upcoming show on Saturday, November 21, The Newfangled Four, has consistently placed in the top 8 in the world for the last four years, placing sixth this year in the July 2026 International Convention Quartet Finals.

The SaddleBooke Barbershop Chorus is an official Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, singing for fun and for local charitable purposes. Our next annual Chorus show at the DesertView Performing Arts Center is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, featuring The Newfangled Four. If you want more information, or are interested in singing with us or booking us to sing for your event, call Bruce, our Director, at (520) 306-2113 or look us up online at saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.