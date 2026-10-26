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A closed diner that originally opened more than 60 years ago will soon have its grill fired up again.

Howdy Diner is taking over the former Welcome Diner spot at 902 E. Broadway, which was closed in 2020.

Sally Kane, owner of Coronet Restaurant, 198 W. Cushing St., leased the 3,929-square-foot diner on Broadway and Euclid Avenue with plans to add a patio and bar to the offerings.

Dave Hammack and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, handled the lease.

“I have been looking, for about two years, for somewhere to open another location,” Kane said. “I wanted to do something more family friendly because the Coronet is special, but it’s a destination and subject to seasonality.”

She was looking at a different diner location when she got the email about taking over the former Welcome Diner.

“I was so excited because it’s exactly what I was looking for,” Kane said. “I’m a native Tucsonan and it’s the classics that draw me in, and diners is one of them.”

The name came to her after tossing around ideas with her business partner, Chris Hallverson, and operations manager Guy Torey.

“My dad ran a guest ranch, and I always greeted guests with ‘Howdy’,” Kane said.

The façade of the diner will remain, and some interior upgrades will spruce up the existing booth spaces.

Kane said the back room was not previously used by customers, and that’s where she will add a walk-up counter, bar and outdoor patio.