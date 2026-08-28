As an all-volunteer organization, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) needs you!

We rely on an army of 300+ volunteers to implement our programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate local kids. Volunteers are needed for both long- and short-term commitments.

Donating your time and talent clearly helps the youngsters who receive assistance from SBCO. But did you know that you also benefit from being a volunteer? Various studies have found that volunteering:

Is good for your mind and body - feel healthier, improve your mood, increase your sense of purpose, keep mentally stimulated and reduce your stress level.

Helps you connect to others - connections make you part of a larger community and engaged in making it a better place to live.

Brings fulfillment to your life – being involved in meaningful and interesting activities can provide a relaxing, stimulating change from your day-to-day routine.

We now are in need of volunteers for these leadership positions:

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Communications Director (or Co-director if we have two volunteers to share the job). This position would begin on Saturday, May 1, 2027, with the opportunity to work alongside the current Director until that date. The Director is a board position responsible for writing or enlisting others to write articles for the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch newspapers and weekly e-blasts; reviewing copy revisions/additions on the SBCO website; scheduling event-related postings on the site; preparing the Annual Report, and writing/editing emails sent to SBCO contacts about upcoming events, recent activities or volunteer opportunities. Proficiency in MS Word, PowerPoint and email is required. If you would like to know more about this volunteer opportunity, email Nancy McCluskey-Moore, our Communications Director, at nancy@community-outreach.org.

Enrichment Committee Member

SBCO offers enrichment grants to help schools and community organizations provide underserved children with experiences that foster a love of learning, creativity, and teamwork. The Enrichment Committee is seeking additional members from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. You'll participate in reviewing and evaluating grant applications, deciding which requests to fund, and following up on outcomes. If you're passionate about making a difference in children's lives, send an email to sbco.enrichment@community-outreach.org to learn more.

Kids’ Closet Technology Assistant

The Kids’ Closet program provides school clothing for children in nearby rural communities enrolled in preschool through eighth grade. Technology is an important part of Kids’ Closet operations. We're looking for someone from SaddleBrooke or SaddleBrooke Ranch to assist with document management, point-of-sale system training and operations, laptops, printers, scanners, etc. If you're geared for this type of essential support and want to help, send an email to michelle@community-outreach.org to learn more.