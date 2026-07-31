Senior Village member, Karen Appelwick, has been a member for four years. She has used Senior Village’s Going My Way transportation services for rides to important appointments as far as 45 minutes away. She describes the rides as more than a lift—they were a source of encouragement. When speaking of the drivers she met, she says they were always kind, friendly and helpful while she was receiving medical treatments. In fact, Karen describes her drivers to be “a ray of sunshine.”

Although Karen has family nearby, their busy lives meant they were not always available to take Karen to these important appointments. Her daughters are grateful that Senior Village provides the services their mother needs. It helps the entire family to have peace of mind knowing that Karen will be in good hands.

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Karen's gratitude for her Going My Way volunteers goes beyond the ride—she believes Senior Village is “a gift.” She went on to say, “Senior Village is the best organization in SaddleBrooke because of the kindness the volunteers show. They never made me feel guilty for the asking for help.” When she found herself in need of three rides every week for consecutive weeks, Karen regarded her drivers as her guardian angels for the day. Once she even received a ride in a Tesla with smart driver assist features. That was a new experience and a treat.

If you find yourself in need of transportation or other services that Senior Village provides, it's easy to become a member. Simply call (520) 314-1042, extension 2 and leave a message for the membership team. A friendly volunteer will contact you soon to schedule an intake appointment. Like Karen, if you are a member who needs help with transportation don't hesitate to ask. Your friendly neighborhood volunteers are eager to help. To experience the joy that comes with being of service, email Mary Toth, Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org. You could be the next ray of sunshine in a neighbor's life.