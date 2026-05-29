We've only just begun!

We had our first sale on Saturday, April 11, and it was a great success. We sold 235 cards and collected $400 in donations to “Friends of Pinal Pets” (Shelter). Everyone went away happy… sellers and buyers.
Don’t forget to drop off your used cards at:
- Preserve - Inside the front door to your left.
- Mountain View - West of the Fireplace
- Desert View - By the ticket window
- HOA#1 Library - Directly left as you enter.
SAVE A TREE by recycling your cards and helping the animals in your county.
For questions, call Linda Massie at (520) 404-7141or Arlynne Striplin at (480) 861-1871.