We've only just begun!

We had our first sale on Saturday, April 11, and it was a great success. We sold 235 cards and collected $400 in donations to “Friends of Pinal Pets” (Shelter). Everyone went away happy… sellers and buyers.

Don’t forget to drop off your used cards at:

Preserve - Inside the front door to your left.

Mountain View - West of the Fireplace

Desert View - By the ticket window

HOA#1 Library - Directly left as you enter.

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SAVE A TREE by recycling your cards and helping the animals in your county.

For questions, call Linda Massie at (520) 404-7141or Arlynne Striplin at (480) 861-1871.