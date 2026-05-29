Stop the presses… sound the alarms… alert the grandchildren… Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is now on Facebook and Instagram!

Yes, it’s true—after years of phone calls, newsletters, bulletin boards, and word-of-mouth over coffee, we have officially entered this century of communication. You can now find us online, keeping up with the times one post at a time.

Follow us to:

​See upcoming events and activities

Learn about volunteer opportunities

View photos from around SaddleBrooke

Share in the fun and community spirit that makes Senior Village so special

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Find us here:

​Facebook: Senior Village at SaddleBrooke

Instagram: @seniorvillagesb

Whether you’re a social media expert or someone still wondering what a “hashtag” is, we invite you to join us online and help spread the word. Who knows? TikTok may be next. (No promises.)

Thank you for being part of our wonderful community. We look forward to connecting with you — now both in person and online!