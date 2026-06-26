Members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild were invited to a tour of their Permanent Collection on Wednesday, May 13. We met with James Schaub, Director of Arts and Karen Hayes, Associate Curator & Collections Manager in the Garden Pavillion to view the new mural by Ignacio Garcia called Twilight Sonoran. At 1,200 square feet, it is the largest mural by Garcia. Next, we were privileged to view the Permanent Collection which is not open to the public. The Permanent Collection features artworks and artifacts that reflect the nature, art, and culture of the Sonoran Desert region. The collection includes a wide range of media, from basketry and fiber arts to paintings and sculpture. We also toured the current exhibition entitled Sonoran Hourglass which will be on display until Sunday, August 2, 2026.

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A delicious lunch in the Garden Bistro made a fine ending to our tour.