This is an update on the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop. Construction has begun on our new shop, and we are temporarily located at the HOA-1 Tennis Center, located at 64335 East SaddleBrooke Boulevard.

All merchandise is made by SaddleBrooke residents. If you need a gift, a card, or something for you, we will likely have it.

Commencing Wednesday, July 1, the gift shop will accept credit cards!

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We are currently interviewing artists to help supply our gift shop. If you are interested, please send an email to sbgiftshop1993@gmail.com.

Check out the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop Facebook page for frequent new item posts and follow us for updates. Visit us by following our signs. Summer shop hours are 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

We look forward to your visit!