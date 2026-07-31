Do you remember some of the oldies from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s or 80s? Do you find yourself singing along when you hear Lullaby of Broadway, Johnny Angel, It’s my Party, Dancing Queen, Shenandoah and more? Are you a lady living in SaddleBrooke who has wanted to sing with a three-part ladies' group? Now is your chance! We are a group called “Sonoran Singers”. Our aim is to bring joy through music to as many as we can.

After a short summer hiatus, we will begin our rehearsal again in mid-August, to start working on our special Holiday Extravaganza in December, through mid-December or January, followed by a break for the holidays. We rehearse every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

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Last season, we performed in the Tucson area 11 times to various retirement communities, the SaddleBrooke community and two times on SaddleBrooke’s very own Desert View Performing Arts Center stage, thanks to Senior Village of SaddleBrooke. If you wish to receive more information and details about our “sisters in song”, email Paula Michels, our President, at azfront9@gmail.com or Cora Peters, our Director, at corakpeters@gmail.com. Let’s make a joyful sound together!