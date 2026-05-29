It was a memorable evening at the beautifully appointed home of Janet and David Gulden on Saturday, April 3 when they hosted, along with Chris and Larry Crum, the talented and remarkable musician, Jessiah. Forty-five people attended the event, which benefitted The Oracle Schools Foundation. The Foundation raises much needed funds for a free kindergarten prep program for three and four-year-old children at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle.

To say that the evening was magical would be an enormous understatement, as there were plenty of wonderful appetizers, accompanied with adult beverages. Also available were lovely pick-up sweets.

But the event was all the more replete because of Jessiah’s amazing piano and vocal offerings; he performed a myriad of familiar and popular songs and chief among them was the haunting and beautiful song, The Prayer. Amazingly, Jessiah sang the Andrea Bocelli part as well as the Céline Dion part.

Jessiah is not only a talented and charismatic musician he is a sincere, passionate pianist and vocalist who knows how to connect with his audience. And everyone knew that what they experienced that evening was something very special.

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However, as with all events/concerts/happenings, the evening had to come to an end and while everyone wanted more, it was time to call it a day. But the memories linger, and will continue to linger, as everyone will recall Jessiah’s best performance yet. Thank you to everyone who attended this event, and especially to Jessiah for his support of The Oracle Schools Foundation.

Note:

This is just one of the many fabulous Fixed Price events associated with the Oracle Schools Foundation. There are other events that are still open for this spring and fall… check them out on the website at oracleschoolsfoundation.com and follow the prompts to sign up!