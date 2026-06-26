Have you become a member of Senior Village? If so, you may have met Eric Seniba. Eric is a member and volunteer on the Membership team for Senior Village. An eight-year resident of SaddleBrooke, Eric moved here with his wife of 53 years, Mindy. They moved from Del Web Palm Desert where they lived for 18 years.

Eric has been doing service work for many years. He and Mindy became members of Senior Village four and half years ago and learning the benefits of membership prompted Eric to become more involved. He joined the Membership team three and half years ago and expanded his service to include the Friendly Connections team two years ago.

Eric loves meeting new people. As a career educator, Eric is filled with joy helping others to learn what Senior Village can do for them. “Learning is the epitome of happiness.” When he visits with residents who are interested in joining the organization, he sees his role as sharing information and knowledge that is welcomed. Often, people have put off joining and are asking themselves, “What do I do now?” Eric believes residents should become members as soon as they move in as, “it supports the community and is a mutual benefit.”

“How does a resident know they are ready to join Senior Village?” I asked. “There are many reasons for joining,” he replied. Technical help and transportation, especially for single people, are two of the needs Eric often sees. The Forms and Documents team is an excellent source of information for members. Eric went on to explain the Support team which consists of retired doctors, nurses, physical therapists and case managers who provide outside resources when needed.

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Eric goes on to share, “People wait too long to explore assisted living. Space is not always available when you decide you’re ready.” He suggests getting on the waitlists that can take years for an opening.” That way you have the choice of saying no and continuing to be on the list for the next available space. The Moving On team at Senior Village is a wonderful resource to members for planning this process.

Volunteering for Eric comes naturally. “The rewards far exceed your expectations. I ALWAYS get more than I give and it benefits the entire SaddleBrooke community. Win-win situations don’t get any better. Only if you choose to do so.”

If you choose to volunteer and get involved in the community as Eric has, choose Senior Village. Visit our website for more information at seniorvillage.org or email Mary Toth, our Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org.