Saturday, September 5, from 1 p.m. to 4 pm - Intro to Acrylics with Candy Schultheis

In this one-session class we will go over the different types of acrylic paint and describe what they do. We will also discuss diverse applications and the tools to use. A range of mediums will also be demonstrated. Acrylic paint is a fun, forgiving medium that works great alone or in tandem with other media.

Saturdays, September 19, 26 and October 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Abstract Painting with Acrylics by Candy Schultheis

Abstract painting is a dynamic class that invites students to explore creativity beyond representational forms. Students will learn how to use color, shape, texture and line to convey emotion and meaning rather than depicting specific scenes. In this series of three classes, we will experiment with brushes, palette knives, color shapers, and explore different techniques. By the end, students will have a better understanding of abstract art and create their own expressive works of art.

Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Drawing/Painting the Live Model: A Studio Class with Pamela Whistance

Working with a live model, this two-session class teaches proper studio easel set-up, how to use composition aides, initial shape and placement, an easy way to mix colors and all about the fabulous question, "What do I do next?"

Saturdays, October 10, 17 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Abstract Landscape Painting with Acrylics by Candy Schultheis

Abstract Landscape Painting combines the beauty of natural scenery with the expressive freedom of abstraction. Students will explore how to interpret the landscape using color, texture, movement and composition rather than realistic detail. Through guided exercises we will learn to simplify shapes, build layered backgrounds and create mood and atmosphere in our paintings. This series of three classes encourages personal expression and exploration while helping students build confidence in design and creating a mood.

Thursday, October 22 and Thursday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Learning to make art on your iPad with Allen E Buchanan

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In this two-session course, your instructor will share the pleasure of "painting" on an iPad, using the Apple Procreate app and an Apple Pencil. There is no mess, no preparation: you can make art anywhere--no brushes to clean, no mixing of paints! It is very inexpensive; the only real expense is having a good photo shop that can print your images. Procreate is very intuitive and easy to learn.

The instructor hopes to form an interest group of iPad artists in SaddleBrooke who can learn from one another. Please join us! I'll have samples of my work to show you the range of techniques available. If possible, bring an iPad and Apple Pencil.

Tuesdays, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Oil Painting Methods with Sylvia Shanahan

Why oils? Done properly, oils provide a rich, luminous glow to your work that withstands UV and the tests of time. AND, it’s not as messy (and smelly) as you think. In this series of four classes, you’ll learn five different ways to start a painting, what additives to use and when, thick over lean techniques, color mixing with eight basic tubes of pigment and abstract techniques using cold wax. Beginner and intermediate level. Traditional or water-soluble oils. Bring your own reference or choose from several photos from the instructor.

Saturdays, November 14, 21 and 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Intuitive Painting with Candy Schultheis

Abandon traditional ways of painting! Get in touch with your intuitive self and leave the outside world behind. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned artist, this class will take you places you have never been, through prompts and exercises designed to reveal the inner you. A variety of tools and techniques will be explored with the emphasis on mark making, activating our canvases and responding to our marks. The main goal of this three-session course is finding joy in the process, for when you love what you are doing, the result is amazing. The sky is the limit!

Tuesdays, December 8, 15 and 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fun and Liberating Creative Art Journaling with Sylvia Shanahan

It's back. If you missed the fun last season here's your chance to sign up and/or take it again. Creative Art Journaling is a unique way to combine the elements of art and writing into a visual diary. It’s specifically designed to boost creative juices and expression for beginners and seasoned pros alike. There are no wrong ways to approach it. Everything is correct. T hought provoking new prompts and techniques make this three-session course one not to miss. All water media, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, markers, collage papers, etc., are acceptable and encouraged.