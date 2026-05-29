Come to Desertview Theater on Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. and enjoy the Sonoran Sisters. This show is a perfect celebration for Flag Day. The trio of professional singer/musicians are styled after the Andrews Sisters. Their repertoire extends from pre-WWI through 1950s. Members are Syliva Munsen, Gloria Day and Anne Grimes.

Sylvia has been teaching music education from early childhood to college level programs. She is a noted conductor of children's choirs. She is currently Program Supervisor for the University of Arizona supervising student teachers in elementary music classrooms.

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Gloria has enjoyed a long career teaching K-6 music and band in Marana School District. She conducts a children’s church choir teaching voice, piano and flute lessons. She also sings in the Northminstser Presbyterian Church Choir and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

Anne Grimes is Chair of the Music Department at Pima Community College, where she conducts the orchestra and teaches music theory. Anne taught choir, band and orchestra in the Tucson Unified School District. She continues to be active with musicals in the community.