It’s July, the middle summer and very hot in the Arizona desert, but that doesn’t stop our knitters and others who crochet. We are as busy as ever making soft and cuddly blankets and hats for the various charities we support. Of course there is plenty of time to create personal items and gifts, too. Come chill with us! We meet each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the Catalina Room at Mountain View. See you soon!
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