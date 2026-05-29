Toes were tapping as the SaddleBrooke Coyote Country Cloggers entertained Senior Village members at the March/April birthday celebration held at the HOA-1 tennis pavilion. The ladies’ group danced and sang, teaching the audience some of their steps. The routines were captivating as well as a delight for all to see.

The party was hosted by Senior Village volunteers Bonnie Barazani and Irene Pierce. Twenty-two members and their guests enjoyed delicious cupcakes baked by Peggy Rash and Bonnie Barazani. The gathering was organized by Debbie McGeehan, Mona Sullivan and Marcia Kovac. Sally Teush and Chelsy Brougher brought the laughter with games and get-to-know-you greetings.

We learned wonderful and interesting facts about our members. For example, members Ron and Kay McNutt celebrated Ron’s birthday with Senior Village in the past and returned because they had so much fun. But the intriguing story for these two is they have known each other since the first grade! They have been married for 62 years this coming August. Our eldest attendee turned 96 in April.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Senior Village prides itself on providing services to its members. Little did we know that we could help a member rehome her husband’s collection of Caterpillar model tractors. Member Carole Smania shared that her husband, Dick, was a civil engineer and loved his Caterpillar models. He collected them from all over. After Dick’s passing, Carole “Had no idea who would want them.” During a visit from a Helping Hands volunteer, she was connected to the right person. The Senior Village volunteer mentioned knowing someone who might be interested, and Carole was able to sell the collection to an enthusiast. These serendipitous encounters don’t happen all the time, but this one stands to the motto of Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You never know how one can be of service.

If you are interested in being of service to your neighbors, email Mary Toth at Mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or visit our website at seniorvillage.org for more information.