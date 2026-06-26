Twenty-four-year-old Jackie DeShannon hit it just right with her 1968 hit recording, "What the World Needs Now is Love”. Now, 58 years later, we need that love and kindness more than ever. You know, the stuff that helps grease the wheels of civility. The byproduct of which brings out the best in our SaddleBrooke neighbors.

I’ve listed 15 suggested ways we can be good SaddleBrooke neighbors and raise civility’s temperature here where we live and play. These are not just random acts of kindness, but intentional behaviors we mindfully commit to doing every day. Call them civility’s social contracts.

Yes, one person’s act of civility CAN make a difference, and by being more civil to each other we can make SaddleBrooke an even better place to live.

Right now, mentally prepare a civility contract with yourself and choose two or three acts you will intentionally attempt to do each day and remember: Contracts made, contracts kept.

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A Few Suggested Acts of Civility

Gladly yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks.

Be the first to say hello first to a stranger in the gym, in a restaurant, or on the golf course.

When driving, inch toward the center of the road and give walkers and runners more room, just in case someone stumbles.

Disagree agreeably, give others the benefit of the doubt.

Thank a member of our common-area crew or janitorial staff for what they do for us day in and day out.

Donate the books and magazines you’ve read to our two libraries.

Smile or wave at a SaddleBrooke Patrol Officer for being there for us 24/7.

Wave thanks to a driver who lets you go first at an intersection.

Pull forward up to the first gas pump at the mini-mart.

Shower before you enter any SaddleBrooke swimming pool or spa.

Hold the door open for someone who is just steps behind you.

Say good morning back to the first bird you heard chirping in the morning.

Tell one of our library volunteers how much you appreciate their service.

Pick up littered papers in the street.

Ask other spa occupants for permission before turning on the spa bubbles.

Rich Dinges is a 10-year SaddleBrooke resident, Air Force veteran and former vice- principal and guidance counselor. Send comments to Rich at rad4999@gmail.com.