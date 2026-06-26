Are you curious about the rides Senior Village offers to members? Ever wonder how many miles people drive or the amount of time spent volunteering? Well, each volunteer decides for themselves. A volunteer on the Senior Village Going My Way team decides which requests to accept according to their schedule as well as how far they are comfortable going. There are volunteers who drive only within SaddleBrooke and some who venture down to Banner and beyond.

Andrea Nommensen volunteers on the Going My Way team and explains, “There is no obligation to do specific rides. You pick and choose according to the schedule of requests.” The volunteer looks at the specifics; distance and travel time and accepts the job that works for them. A call is then made to the member to introduce yourself and learn any details concerning the ride that may require extra time. Once the specifics are confirmed, the “members are so happy,” Andrea says.

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For Andrea and her husband Sven, who happens to be the team leader for Going My Way, it is not just giving back she explains. “They are giving to us.” She is happy to talk in the car and learn from the members. She has taken people who are an inspiration to her. When I asked Andrea what the most valued lesson she learned with volunteering, she replied, “Joy of life.” The members of Senior Village are happy and thankful to be here in SaddleBrooke and have the services available through the organization. “They all have their own story.” She continues to share, “I just want to do something good for them.” Andrea and Sven are also members of Senior Village. Although they are not in need of any services currently, they know they’re supporting a good cause.

If you are a new resident or interested in volunteering, Andrea would encourage you by sharing, “I really enjoy it. I meet nice people. I give back to people in the neighborhood. One day you might need help, and you can get it.” Members are happy to receive help from people right in the neighborhood. That is the concept that Senior Village is built on Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Call (520) 314-1042 or visit our website at seniorvillage.org to learn how to ignite your retirement with a rewarding experience.