From watercolor paintings created on an iPad to vibrant mixed-media artwork produced in Photoshop, discover a whole new world of artistic possibilities at this free demonstration.

What if you could paint a watercolor without water, create a landscape without carrying an easel or transform an ordinary photograph into an extraordinary piece of fine art? On Monday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., SaddleBrooke residents will have an opportunity to see exactly how it's done when three local artists demonstrate the creative possibilities of digital art.

Presented by the new Digital Art User Group, part of SaddleBrooke's Creative Technology Consortium, this special two-hour event will feature live demonstrations by Delys Nast, Allen Buchanan and Theresa Poalucci. Each artist brings a different approach to digital art, illustrating just how versatile, accessible and exciting today's creative technology can be.

Three Artists. Three Approaches. Endless Possibilities.

Delys Nast: Watercolor Without Water

Well-known SaddleBrooke painter Delys Nast will demonstrate how she creates a beautiful watercolor painting using nothing more than an iPad, a stylus, and the Procreate application. Watch as she applies digital brushstrokes, blends colors and builds a painting on screen, demonstrating how familiar artistic techniques can take on new life through technology.

Allen Buchanan: An Art Studio You Can Take Anywhere

Retired college professor and SaddleBrooke resident Allen Buchanan will explore the remarkable range of creative possibilities available through Procreate. Working in both landscapes and abstract art, Buchanan will demonstrate a variety of digital painting tools, including special visual effects that can transform an image with just a few touches. He'll also show why digital art is so appealing to people who enjoy creating wherever they happen to be. With an iPad and stylus, your art studio can travel with you, whether you're relaxing on the patio, traveling or simply following a moment of inspiration. Buchanan will also be teaching Procreate classes through the new club.

Theresa Poalucci: From Photography to Fine Art

SaddleBrooke artist Theresa Poalucci, whose mixed-media artwork is exhibited in several Southern Arizona galleries, will demonstrate how she combines her original photography, hand-drawn artwork and digital painting techniques in Adobe Photoshop to create distinctive, colorful compositions. She'll show how layers, digital brushes, color adjustments and other tools allow her to bring different elements together into a cohesive work of art. Attendees will also see how she transforms color, enhances vibrancy and prepares her completed digital artwork for professional fine-art printing.

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Introducing SaddleBrooke's Creative Technology Consortium

The event also offers residents an opportunity to learn about the new Creative Technology Consortium and its recently introduced logo, which reflects the intersection of creativity and modern technology.

As plans move forward for the new Creative Technologies facility at HOA-1, the Consortium is bringing together residents interested in exploring digital art, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and other emerging creative tools.

The Digital Art User Group will provide a welcoming environment for residents of all experience levels, from complete beginners to accomplished artists looking to expand their creative horizons. Plans include classes, demonstrations, opportunities to exchange ideas and informal gatherings where members can learn from one another.

And there's no need to be intimidated by the technology. Digital art can be as simple as drawing with a stylus or as sophisticated as combining multiple images and artistic techniques into a gallery-quality composition. The goal is to make these tools approachable, enjoyable and available to anyone with a desire to create.

Come Curious. Leave Inspired!

Whether you've been painting for decades, enjoy photography, have an interest in technology or have never considered yourself an artist, this is an opportunity to discover something new. See the techniques in action, ask questions, meet fellow residents and learn how you can become involved in SaddleBrooke's growing digital art community.

Mark your calendar for Monday, December 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., and join us for an afternoon of creativity, discovery and inspiration. You may be surprised at what you can create with just a screen, a stylus and your imagination!

This event takes place in the Topaz Studio at the MountainView complex, Arts & Crafts building, located at is 38735 S. MountainView Boulevard, in SaddleBrooke HOA-2. This is a free event for SaddleBrooke residents.