It’s the dog days of summer here in Tucson but the heat isn’t slowing down the Knit Wits. Last week we had our monthly Show And Tell and enjoyed a class given on creating fiber necklaces. We meet each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the Catalina Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Come and join us as we knit and crochet for ourselves, friends and the charities we support. Hope to see you soon!
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