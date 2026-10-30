Hello Friends and Neighbors,

We would like to introduce ourselves. For those of you who are not aware we are a group of SaddleBrooke artisans who love our crafts and would like to share those with you at our gift shop. We invite you to come and visit us at our "little shop around the corner".

Our little shop offers amazing prices whether you are looking for a gift for yourself, to decorate your home, holiday shopping, a gift for that someone special in need of a hospitality gift or have visitors that need that exclusive and packable souvenir, we are there for you and can exceed your needs. We offer jewelry, fabric items, books by SaddleBrooke authors, floral arrangements, candles and body care items, game card holders and woodwork of all types, note cards and special occasion cards, photography, walking sticks, clothing and original art works.

This is the time of the year that Santa’s elves, otherwise known as our own SaddleBrooke Gift Shop artists, are creating those gifts you desire for sending to your families, giving to friends or maybe even keeping for yourself.

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Holiday merchandise will be arriving soon.

So please stop by and pay us a visit and see what our artists have for you. We would love to chat while you peruse our selection.

We are located in HOA-1 near the Fitness Center. Our Winter Hours starting on Monday, November 2 are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So, please stop by and say hi.