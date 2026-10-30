Are you a pianist who is looking for a chance to play those songs you love and even some exciting new songs, but now as an accompanist! This chance could be yours! Performing as an accompanist has its own additional musical rewards while enhancing the overall performance experience, working closely with singers to ensure a unified sound, plus giving extra enjoyment back to communities and audiences.

SaddleBrooke’s 20+ ladies Choral Club, SONORAN SINGERS, has been performing their three and four-part harmonies since 2004 at local facilities to audiences who wouldn’t otherwise have the ability to attend outside concerts, and additionally to our own SaddleBrooke residents at the DesertView Performing Arts Center (DVPAC)!

Your volunteer commitment would include mid-August through mid-May Wednesday rehearsals, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the MountainView Clubhouse Sonoran Room, in preparation for planned monthly performances at assisted living facilities plus bi-annual Senior Village Music Matinees!

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Yes, lots of musical energy and fun during rehearsals heading towards our scheduled Holiday Show at the DVPAC on Tuesday, December 1! We do break mid-December through mid-January for the winter holidays creating special time to be with family and friends and mid-May to mid-August for a summer hiatus.

We would love to hear from you, if this sounded like a way you would enjoy giving of your talent. So, ladies and gentlemen, email your interest and/or questions to either Paula Michels, President, at azfront9@gmail.com, or to Cora Peters, Director, at corakpeters@gmail.com.

Thank you!