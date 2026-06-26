The SaddleBrooke Western Heritage Preservation Club is proud to present The Kristyn Harris Trio in concert at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom on Tuesday, July 28.

Texas-bred musical powerhouse, Kristyn Harris, is noted for her powerful vocals, solid swing rhythm guitar style, clever songwriting, award winning yodel and captivating stage presence. She has been named the International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year six times. She is also a seven-time recipient of the IWMA Female Performer of the Year, and her latest album was most recently awarded the prestigious Wrangler Award for “Outstanding Western Album” from the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Kristyn’s musical journey began at age 14 when she first discovered the 1940s and ‘50s-era singing cowboy movies, which introduced her to the acoustic instrumentation and contagious rhythms of Western Swing.

Kristyn currently keeps a heavy and widespread tour schedule all across the US as well as internationally, both solo and fronting various configurations like the Kristyn Harris Trio—which includes Leah Sawyer on fiddle and Matthew Walton on steel guitar! When she’s not on tour, she’s living the life she sings about, and is regularly found in the saddle training her newest colt or with her herd of black angus cattle (the "Diamond K").

Western Horseman Magazine named Kristyn as one of 10 women who make it "Cool to be Cowgirl". January 2022

Tickets are available online at kristynharristickets.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (520) 904-1605.

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"Kristyn Harris is one of the leading forces of the younger generation keeping the Western Music tradition alive. Kristyn is a great songwriter, singer and an accomplished musician. A real treasure."

- Don Edwards

"One of the brightest young talents in this or any other genre…."

- Dave Stamey

"With Kristyn, what you see is what you get, and what you get is an extremely talented young lady with a passion for her music and the skills to pull it off. She has a deep respect for her musical roots while contributing a fresh new voice - and she can SWING."

-Carolyn Martin, Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame Inductee