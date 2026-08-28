Join Us for Upcoming Senior Village Events

All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts, socialize, attend seminars and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar.

September Music Matinee featuring the Barber Shop Chorus

Tuesday, September 15, at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and a sanctioned club in SaddleBrooke. Starting in 1998, their mission is to sing barbershop music the best they can, to have fun doing so, and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow singers. They sing in retirement and assisted living facilities, for other local groups and private events, PLUS performing a Christmas concert yearly.

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is currently a small group, but has members with a wide range of barbershop experience, from two years to more than 65 years. The majority of members have performed barbershop music for over five years.

The program will include several barbershop standards, a few jokes, and special barbershop arrangements of music from the 1920's through the 1960's. The performance will be held on Tuesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Members can request transportation.

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This is a free show open to all residence of SaddleBrooke.

Friday Fun Game Day

Friday, September 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Senior Village Office, 16460 N. Oracle Road FREE

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event, Friday Fun Game Day. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing a variety of board and card games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP: Events@seniorvillage.org.

Page Turner Book Club is welcoming new members. Meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. If you are interested, email Lynne Thompson at Thomplynne@gmail.com.

Senior Village Volunteer Opportunities

If you are looking for a rewarding way to get involved in your community and give back, look no further than Senior Village. Join our team of 425 dedicated volunteers who proudly live the motto Neighbors Helping Neighbors. For more information, email Mary Toth, our Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, press 4.

Save the Date for Rock the Village on Sunday, November 15 at 7 p.m. in the DesertView Theater!

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at seniorvillage.org.