Are you a bit of a car junkie? Turn your head when you see an American 60s-70s muscle car go by? Chevelle, Charger, Sting Ray(or StingRay), ‘Cuda? European exotics? Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati (Italian), McLaren(British)? Classic Mercedes? Porsches of any ilk?

Well, if you are, you probably drifted by the SaddleBrooke Car Show in past years or just this past Memorial Day Saturday. Maybe you drift up to Phoenix every January for a day at the Barratt-Jackson auction or March for Mecum. Watch them on TV? Dream about your next (or first) “classic/hobby/investment” car.

If you do, you know that since 1886 when Carl Benz put out the Benz Patent-Motorwagen (0.75 horsepower!!!) and 1901 when Olds cranked out 425 of the “Curved Dash Oldsmobile (95cc’s with a top speed of 20mph), people the world over have been obsessed with speed and style, classic, muscle, street rods, and “exotics.” Cars, trucks, utes—you name it. Speed and style. After WWII, servicemen came home from Europe seeing what the British, Italians, Germans and French had all done with engineering and design. In the ‘50s, Americans jumped in—big and small, fast and sporty.

You got a car like that? A story like “My first bought on my own was a 73 Camaro RS. Got 13 tickets in the first six months. When I finally got my “points” down to zero, the DMV sent me a congratulatory letter” (Hey … not my story!!). Or, “This is my seventh ‘Vette.” Yikes!

Why? Well, I write the articles about the adventures (and misadventures) of the SaddleBrooke softballers. Kinda fun and I’m a bit of a softball junkie, as well. And with the recent purchase of a “resto-mod” 1966 Chevrolet C-10 “stepside” pick (The truck of my dreams), the bro said, “Hey Mitch, you got a “truck-mance” going on with the Chevy, why don’t you track down other “car stories” and write about those folks and their ride (or rides). Well, the brother doesn’t come up with very many good ideas, but I kinda liked this one. So……

Yeah, it’s not like I haven’t had a truck before-I’ve had 8 (pre-Chevy) if you count the ‘84 El Camino. The first a 1986 Ford Ranger (the box look). A couple years later, my attention was “caught” by the El Camino. Then a Mitsubishi “Mighty Max” 4-banger. Served me great until one day the engine gave up the ghost. Probably needless to say, the repair estimate did not justify our continued relationship. Next up, a ’97 Ford Ranger. Good pickup truck, that. It carried me for years until I needed a sedan-style vehicle. But again around 2000 I picked up a 1989 Ford F-150 banger for hauling yard crap and the kayaks. Around 2012 or so I landed it’s cousin, a 1988 F-150. I beat that up until around 2017 and fobbed it off on some “gentleman farmer” out in the bush around Portland, Oregon. Turned out he never registered it and I got a call from the Oregon City cops a year later. Abandoned!!!! Well, that’s another story on that wanker. Of course, I’ve had drivers, too. Mostly reasonable, but a couple probably not “wise-purchases.” The Saab was alright. The Audi S4 was too micro-chipped out, but it drove like a dream. Yeah, a beater 1976 Porsche 912E. A Camry. A Beemer 325i.

Then retirement!!!! Off to Arizona. By this time, a late-model F-150 as my only vehicle. Air, but no cruise! Well, that affair didn’t last long. AND THEN... I spied at our minit market used car lot a sweet little 2010 Nissan Frontier with just 48K on the odometer. Still got it. Great truck! Happy. No worries. No repair bills.

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But, recently, I thought I had a chance at ’66 Mustang convertible from a long-time friend (with about 20 cars). Nope. His wife’s nephew had “first right.” Sayonara Mr. Mustang. So I went trolling for a toy. Really looking for a 65 or 66 Mustang. Well, long story short (which is not like me), I find a late model Mustang convertible (2008) with only 30,000 miles on it. SHARP. Well, it ain’t a “classic” by any stretch, but I call and go look at it.

The Mustang is sitting outside. The seller is in his “shop” (bigger than his house). I go in. BOOM!!!! THE CHEVY!!! Yeah, a 1966 Chevrolet C-10 stepside short bed painted top to bottom (and interior) in (I believe) “Lemon Twist.” Yes, that’s a real color. I’d call it “sunflower yellow,” but what do I know. Well, my brain is screaming, “I WANT THAT TRUCK!” But naturally, I react cooly. Nice truck, I sez. We talk about the Mustang. Whatcha doing with the truck?, I sez. “Oh it’s for sale,” he says. OH NO! Now, I’m not mechanically inclined, so a 60 year old “original” is not what I want. BUT WAIT! Not this truck. The “rebuild” is all 2006 “new.” Yep, a 350 ramjet crate engine with a pro-built 700R automatic transmission, new gauges, power steering, power front discs, Vintage (brand name) A/C, and on. Just 4000 miles since the rebuild. I know I should walk away. But as Matthew wrote, even Jesus acknowledged to his disciples, “The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” And God knows, my flesh is seriously weak. So I bought BOTH!!!!! Yeah, baby!

Well, anyway, back to the brother. “People like to talk about their cars, Mitch. Why don’t you tell the Chevy story and see if anyone else (who actually reads either the Progress or the Notes) wants to flap their gums about their car(s).” So, I thought, I do like checking out certain rides. And so I also like hearing someone’s (to a degree, man) story about their ride(s).

So… if there are any of you “hobbyists” who have a “unique” ride of some sort and maybe a story to go along with it, track me down via email at kingmitchelljr@gmail.com and you can buy me a coupla drinks and tell me all about it. Maybe gityer picture in the paper with your ride. Classic, exotic, muscle, pre-WWII, rod.

SaddleBrooke Car Show

Yes, unfortunately, the Memorial Day Weekend Car Show will probably be over by the time this publication hits the streets. But it comes around every Memorial Day down in the HOA-1 main parking lot. See you there.