“Horses were the reason I picked up a pencil and paper. No trees, houses or yellow suns for me when I was little,” SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild’s “Artist of the Month,” Pamela Whistance told me.

“Horses started me on my art journey. They were the reason I began drawing at age six. Horses and art have always been a strong part of my life. I’ve owned four horses—not at the same time, of course. I trained two, and competed with them in hunter and jumper classes.”

What a life she’s lead! New York City born, she earned a B.A. and a B.Ed. with a double major in art and English. While she lived in New York City, she said she “jumped at the chance” to attend classes/ateliers in studio art and sculpture at the storied Art Students League.

“I was incredibly lucky to be able to study under John Howard Sanden, Robert Brackman, Jose’ de Creeft, Thomas Fogarty, Jr., and others. De Creeft was the one who created the Alice in Wonderland sculpture in Central Park.”

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Pamela describes herself as a “traveler of the world.” She’s lived in South Africa, Austria, Canada, England, Belgium, and Thailand. “I wrote a book about the people who live along Thailand’s Klongs, a network of canals and natural waterways around Bangkok.”

A published playwright and writer, Pamela confessed that art is her first true love. She’s taught studio art at the university level and also continuing education classes at Ringling School of Art and Design in Florida.

She and her husband, Thomas, a retired Air Force pilot who is also a wood-working artist, moved to SaddleBrooke a summer ago when she joined SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG). “I’m happy to be a part of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild and to begin teaching again.” She will be teaching two special art workshops in October called “Painting the Figure.” The classes will be held on October Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7 and on Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28. (See the full class schedule in this newspaper or on the SBFAG web site.)

“Drawing or painting figures teaches you about concept, direction, structure, values, color—and being ‘loose.’ In my classes, you’ll learn to have no fear. Your work will come alive. And I will have your back.” Pamela added with a smile, “I hope to see you there!”