Here it is, almost time for bathing suits, shorts, capris. It can’t come too soon for me. I no longer like the cold weather and when it does get cool I enjoy cooking, baking and preparing good healthy meals. All that comfort food over the winter took its toll. Now it’s time to shed the extra pounds. Is it that way for you, too? It’s time to get down to that weight loss program again. I have a very good recipe for soup that may help in this area. Hope you enjoy making it (it’s so easy) and I know that you will appreciate the fragrance of the ingredients cooking in your kitchen. We’re all going to look and feel much better this summer!
Ingredients:
1 head of cabbage, shredded
1 lg. can tomatoes
2 Stalks Celery, chopped
Green Pepper, diced (you can also use red & yellow peppers or ½ of each)
½ Medium Onion, diced
3 Cloves Garlic, minced
3 Carrots, sliced
Basil
Thyme
Parsley Flakes
Pepper
Salt
Water to just cover all
The beauty of this recipe is that you can make it as large or as small as you want. Be sure to use a large enough stockpot. And you can add or subtract any of the ingredients as your taste buds prefer. I like to taste as I cook so no one ingredient is too powerful. I often get too heavy handed with the garlic and onion or the green pepper. So, be prepared to add or subtract from the above.
Healthy Cooking Tips
- Use canola or olive oil in food preparation instead of vegetable oils
- Use vegetable oil spray instead of oil, shortening, or butter
- Steam vegetables using a low-fat broth or water
- Season foods with herbs and spices, vinegar, lemon juice, or salsa
- Use low – or no-sugar jams instead of butter or margarine
- Buy whole grain breads and cereals
- Eat or cook cereal with skim milk or one-percent milk
- Use low-fat or fat-free cottage cheese, or nonfat yogurt
- Limit all fruit juice
- Eat chicken or turkey without the skin
- Broil, roast, stir-fry, or grill meats. Always buy lean cuts of meat. Use beef sparingly
- Use lemon or lime on fish and vegetables instead of butter or sauces