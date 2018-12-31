Come see and learn about the rocks, plants and menagerie of reptiles, arachnids and animals that inhabit the Sonoran Desert. Some animals that may be on exhibit include rattlesnakes, Gopher snakes, Gila Monsters, desert tortoise, tarantulas and scorpions!
Under the directorship of SaddleBrooke resident Jerry Schudda for the last seven years the program has continued to grow attracting 300 to 700 hundred visitors every Saturday between October and April (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trailhead). We have had many volunteers over the years from SaddleBrooke and others from the Tucson area.
We are always looking for new volunteers for our programs (You do not have to do anything with snakes!) We have many displays going on such as mammals, birds, plants, insects, rocks and minerals, cultural exhibits and children’s arts and crafts. If you think you might like to join us as a volunteer give Jerry a call at 520-235-6899. Find out how you can fit into a great program educating people about nature.