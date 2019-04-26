This month I have scoured some summertime menus from The Lemon & Lime Cookbook and have chosen a delicious fish and salsa accompaniment. If you are not familiar with The Lemon & Lime Cookbook, it is authored by Rick Donker, a healthcare executive with a nationwide staffing company. He has no formal training in cooking but claims to have been eating successfully for more than 50 years. We have his permission to use any of the recipes in his cookbook so from time to time I intend to introduce you to some of my favorites.
Halibut with Lime Avocado Salsa
Ingredients:
1/2 Cup chopped fresh basil leaves
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. grated lime peel
1/3 Cup lime juice
6 equal-size halibut steaks (about 6 oz. ea.)
1 large (about 10 oz.) firm-ripe avocado
1 large (about 1/2 lb.) firm-ripe tomato, cored
2 tbsp. chopped green onion
Salt and cayenne pepper
Method:
In a small bowl, mix basil, oil, lime peel and lime juice.
Rinse fish and pat dry. Coat fish with 1/4 C. of the lime mixture; place it in a bowl, cover and chill 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Peel, pit, and dice avocado. Chop tomato; mix with avocado. Add remaining lime mixture, onion, salt, and cayenne pepper.
Set fish on a rack in a 12 x 15 in. broiler pan. Broil about 4 inches from heat, turning once, until just barely opaque but still moist-looking in thickest part (cut to test), 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer to platter and spoon avocado salsa over fish.
Makes 6 servings