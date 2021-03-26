Our next series of dance classes will be the Texas Two-Step and Western Waltz. These are the easiest dances to learn, we review each class the following week. We break the dances down, to make them logical. Dancing is the most fun you can have with your partner, in public. What other sport lets you hold your partner close? Ok, the luge! But it is cold and dangerous. Dancing is good for your mind, your body, and it is very fun! It’s also a great way to socialize. We have a welcoming group of Western Dancers.
Our next Western Dance Classes will be on Wednesdays, starting in mid-April. We will have six classes in the series. These classes will be held outside, behind Desertview, on the Volleyball courts. Our Beginners class will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Intermediate class will start at 3:30 p.m.
These are relaxed fun classes. Please email me if you would like to participate in the classes. We will limit class size to 10 couples. Dancers must be members of the same household. Please wear a mask coming and going, we will be social distancing while dancing. Bring your own chairs and water, also.
Monday, also mid-April, we will start our next series of Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 2:30 p.m., Intermediate classes start at 3:30 p.m. These classes will also be held on the volleyball courts, behind Desertview. These are a fun alternative to our other Two-Step and Waltz classes. They are similar to line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun!!
Monthly we have a DJ provide music for a dance event that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our various dances, even review moves before a song in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. Check with me for dates. These will be outside, on Sundays—when the weather permits.
We are hoping that this fall we can resume inside classes and Dances! Now is the perfect time to start learning these fun and easy dances, so you will be ready to dance to a live band, in the Mountainview Ballroom!
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing!
Instructors are Jane Gromelski, with Pam and Tom Kruse. Email Jane Gromelski at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.