Mary Ann Cram passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

She was born on July 2, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Lee and Gertruce Schlesinger.

Mary Ann leaves behind a daughter, Christine Tressler, avson-in-law Ron Tressler, one grandson, John Tressler and close friend and business partner, Joel Ureta.

She attended college in Illinois and enjoyed a career as a Real Estate Agent and the manager of operations of "Villas" in St Croix, Virgin Islands for 25 years.

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Mary Ann was passionate about her 25 year career but in 2005 she retired and moved to SaddleBrooke.

Mary Ann was a 17 year member of MountainView Lady Putters, an active member of Unit 36 social committee and a valuable resident of SaddleBrooke HOA-2.

Mary Ann was a good friend and a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.