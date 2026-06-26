Larry Thomas Ray passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. He was born on June 11,1950 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Marshall and Ina Ray.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Robbins Ray, and his children, Derek Ray, Taylor Ray and Bree Ray and his bonus family, Kim and Travis Moyers and Jeff and Debbie Marden, as well as four grandchildren. Larry has one sister, Pamela Guting, who lives in Tennessee and a brother, Dave Ray, from Reno, Nevada.

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Larry was passionate about his 25-year career as a girls’ softball coach, with over 20 of those years at the University of Arizona. He was a lifetime avid golfer and later worked part time as a starter/ranger for Saddlebrook HOA-1 for four and a half years.

He was a good friend, great storyteller and never missed the opportunity to make people laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.