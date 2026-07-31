Larry Brungardt, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona after a short period of illness complicated by a fractured hip socket.

Born on February 6, 1943, in Washington County, Kansas, Larry entered the world at home during a scarlet fever outbreak. He spent his childhood on the family farm until age 14, when his family moved into the town of Washington, Kansas.

After graduating from high school, Larry lived in Manhattan, Kansas, before moving to Kansas City, where he began his career as an insurance adjuster. He later became Claims Manager for Pennsylvania National Insurance Company. Following brain surgery, he retired in 1984.

Larry was a man who genuinely loved people. He greeted everyone with a big smile, offered hugs that made others feel welcomed and loved, and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His colorful Hawaiian shirts, quick wit and warm sense of humor brightened every room he entered.

He and his wife, Karen, shared a love of travel and spent many years exploring the world together, creating cherished memories and embracing life’s adventures. Larry also had a passion for the stock market and became a successful self-directed investor after retirement. Around the age of 30, he earned his pilot’s license and proudly served for several years as a reserve police officer with the Kansas City Police Department.

In 1986, after Karen completed medical school and her internship, the couple moved to Torrington, Wyoming where Larry became active in the Hospital Auxiliary. Following Karen’s retirement in 2001, they relocated to SaddleBrooke to enjoy their retirement years.

Larry later became involved with the Knights of Columbus at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oro Valley after his brother Jerry and sister-in-law Sandi moved nearby. Larry and Jerry enjoyed serving together as Knights, attending meetings, volunteering, and helping wherever they could.

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At home, Larry treasured time with family. He enjoyed sharing laughter and conversation, researching and trading stocks on his computer, reading books and spending time with his beloved wife, Karen, and their adopted rescue dog, Max.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his daughter, Crystal Farley; and his grandchildren, Parker and Lainey Gall. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Ann Prellwitz, Judy Bridges, Jerry Brungardt, and Dennis Brungardt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Issie Brungardt; his brother, Robert Brungardt; and his sister, Clair Blenderman.

Larry will be remembered with love, gratitude, and affection by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite local animal shelter, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue⁠ (sbpetrescue.org), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital⁠.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the west Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse on Saturday, August 15.