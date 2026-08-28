All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) at any time. If you would like to try a class first before joining, you may attend one full monthly session of Introductory Novice classes for FREE. If you would like to continue, you are strongly encouraged to join the Club. Club dues are just $20 per year and membership provides many benefits. For example, taking all classes at any level for FREE, select events for FREE and also discounts on monthly dance parties. If you are still undecided about joining after your free month of classes, the cost would then be $5 per attendee per Introductory Novice class.

Introductory Classes

Introductory classes are designed for those who have never danced ballroom or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. The Introductory classes for October art the Merengue and the Waltz. The Merengue originated in the Dominican Republic in the mid-19th century, with African, Spanish and Creole influences. Since it is a Latin dance, there are a lot of hip and leg movements. It is very popular because its basic steps, marching to the rhythm, are quite easy to learn.

The Waltz is an elegant ballroom dance with origins dating back to 18th century Europe. It is characterized by its smooth, flowing movements, where dancers move in a one-two-three-rhythm. The Waltz is a popular choice for social dancing because of its timeless beauty and ease of learning.

Both Introductory classes are taught by our resident professional instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola. Their teaching method is easy to learn, they are extremely patient and know how to encourage progress. The Merengue will be taught on Wednesday, October 7 and the Waltz on Wednesday, October 14. The classes are held in the Mariposa Room at DesertView at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a Review Session on Wednesday, October 28, also in the Mariposa Room at 5:30 p.m.

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To register, send an email to countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register so that you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level Two and Level Three Classes

The featured class for October is the Rumba. Both levels are offered on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings, beginning on Sunday, October 4. These classes are for those who want something more than Introductory patterns, as well as those who have been dancing for quite some time. They are FREE for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online. Pre-registration will also insure that you have the most up-to-date information regarding these classes.

Please check out our website, sbballroomdance.com to see all upcoming classes and events. Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!