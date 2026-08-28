It’s been an exciting summer for the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club! Tom and Sandy Morgan are the newest in a steady stream of recent recruits, having been inducted at the club’s regular meeting on Thursday, July 16.

Tom was born in New York and lived on both the east and west coasts after obtaining degrees in both nuclear engineering and management science, as well as serving in the Navy. Sandy grew up both in northern Illinois and in the Bay area of California. She has degrees in zoology and in computer science. Together, they possess an exceptionally wide variety of hobbies and interests.

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Tom and Sandy met while living in California. They married in the mid-1980s and became SaddleBrooke Ranch residents last summer. They have one daughter, who lives in Europe. In their short time with the Club, they have already volunteered at the Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth and at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop in Catalina. Both come to the club with deep stores of energy and an even deeper pool of combined talents, which they are eager to share in this new chapter of life. Welcome, Tom and Sandy!

You can learn more about the Club’s many service activities and contributions to this community online at https://saddlebrookesunriserotary.org.