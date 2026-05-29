We’re growing! The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is excited to welcome two more members to its ranks. Focused squarely on community service throughout the Copper Corridor, the club cherishes and celebrates everyone who has committed to helping make a tangible difference in and around the communities we call home.

Marsha Lindeken has been an honorary member of the club for a few years, having consistently participated in club activities alongside her husband, Rotarian Roger Lindeken. This year, however, Marsha became a full-fledged member in her own right, having been sponsored by her husband and inducted on Tuesday. March 5. She also dove in headfirst by agreeing recently to be the club’s newest Secretary. Marsha helps regularly at the Tri-Community Food Bank, at the Golden Goose Moonlight Madness sales and in planning the club’s social activities. She greets everyone with a smile and is a pleasure to have on board!

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Thom Wells joined the club having been a Rotarian already for 15 years in both Colorado and North Carolina. In those clubs, he served in a variety of positions and now brings immense perspective and talent to this one. Thom has already helped regularly at the Tri-Community Food Bank and at the Golden Goose and is eager to involve himself even more wherever he can. Sponsored by Garrett Ressing, Thom was inducted on Thursday, April 16. He is a fountain of knowledge and experience coupled with healthy portions of kindness and humility. The club is excited to welcome Thom into the fold!

Are you someone who likes to have an impact by doing? If so, this club may be for you! Visit the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club website at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org to learn more, or come sit in on one of the regular club meetings. Members convene in the Mesa Room of the La Hacienda Club at SaddleBrooke Ranch from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (latest 9 a.m.) on the first and third Thursday of each month. Join us!