Well aware that dancing is not only fun but can make you feel better, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is a social group that provides dance lessons, monthly dance events, and opportunities to socialize with new friends. At over 200 members from both HOA 1 and HOA 2, we're not "strictly ballroom." Latin, Western and Line Dance are also generes of music we play at our dances.

Like to join the fun? No previous dance experience is required. We can teach you how to dance! Or if you have some previous experience and wish to expand, the SBDC also offer classes in many styles for club members. Classes are OPEN and FREE to all SaddleBrooke residents, giving you a chance to check them out before deciding if you would like to join the Club.

Introductory Classes for July

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced ballroom, or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. In July, the Introductory classes will feature the popular East Coast Swing from the 70s Disco era, and the Waltz dance style which remains a favorite since originating in 18th century Europe. The East Coast Swing is an easy dance style that gets partners energized and playful. The Waltz is an iconic style which emphasizes flowing movements and graceful turns around the dance floor that will make you look good.

Both classes are taught by our resident professional instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola. Their teaching method is easy to learn. They are extremely patient and know how to encourage progress and help with any issues.

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July’s two featured dance styles will give dancers a balanced foundation—combining elegance and romantic expression in a fun, supportive learning environment. Classes will be held on Wednesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. There will also be a Review Session on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room.

To register, email countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register so that you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level Two and Three Classes

The July classes will feature Cha Cha, a popular Latin dance style that will get you limbered up for fun. Both level two and three classes are offered on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings, beginning on Sunday, July 5. These classes are for those who want something more than Introductory patterns, as well as those who have been dancing for some time. They are FREE for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online.

Please check out our website at sbballroomdance.com to see all upcoming classes and events. Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!