All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) at any time. If you would like to try a class first before joining, you may attend one full monthly session of Introductory Novice classes for FREE. If you would like to continue, you are strongly encouraged to join the club. Club dues are just $20 per year and membership provides many benefits. For example, taking all classes at any level for FREE, select events for FREE and also discounts on monthly dance parties. If you are still undecided about joining after your free month of classes, the cost would then be $5 per attendee per Introductory Novice class.

Introductory Classes for September

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced ballroom or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. In September, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) Introductory classes will be the Hustle and American Tango. The Hustle is a fusion of salsa and mambo and is a lively and energetic dance that can be used for both Latin and Pop music. American Tango is a stylized, dramatic version of the Argentine Tango. It features steps borrowed from salsas and rumbas and is known for its passionate character and close connection between partners.

Both classes will be taught by our resident professional instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola. They teach dance steps with a method that is easy to learn, they are extremely patient and know how to encourage progress. Hustle class will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. The American Tango class will be held on Wednesday, September 9, also at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room. There will also be a Review Session on Wednesday, September 23.

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To register, email countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register so that you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level Two and Level Three Classes

The featured class for September is the Waltz. Both levels are offered on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings, beginning on September 6. The Waltz will be taught by Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our resident professionals. These classes are for those who want something more than Introductory patterns, as well as those who have been dancing for quite some time. They are FREE for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online. Pre-registration will also ensure that you have the most up-to-date information regarding these classes.

Please check out our website, sbballroomdance.com, to see all upcoming classes and events. Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never