The club plays in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA-2 Clubhouse on Monday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm.

The SaddleBrooke Chess Club has players of various experience levels and the games are played in a casual friendly environment for fun.

Stay cool this summer and come by to learn how to play or to enjoy a few games. The club has no dues.

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Chess is a great game that can help your mind sharp and improve your concentration.

Contact Bruce Aird 201-410-7100 with any questions you may have about the club.