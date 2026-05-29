In recent weeks, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke enjoyed learning about Trico Electric Cooperative from its CEO. We welcomed Brian Heithoff, Trico’s CEO and General Manager. Brian has held this position since April 2021. He leads the member-owned electric utility, focusing on grid technology, sustainability and service to areas around Tucson, Marana, Pinal County and Green Valley.

Heithoff worked for electric cooperatives for more than three decades. “Trico has a reputation for having a strong culture of service, trust, and accountability; these will continue to be our focus. Our members deserve the best service possible, and I feel honored to help navigate the future of our cooperative,” said Heithoff. Trico is one of the top 100 in size in our nation and in the top five Cooperatives in rooftop solar.

Trico is always seeking member input on performance and member opinions and needs. Every month Trico surveys members to ask about reliability, meeting expectations and what we can be done better. The Trico team reviews the responses and data received and uses it to understand members and make better decisions.

How did Trico begin? More than 80 years ago, ranchers in Avra Valley cooked by kerosene flames lantern and children studied by lantern-light. Some of those ranchers came together to bring electricity to their homesteads. The first Trico Electric crews worked in the heated desert hot enough to melt their tools, but they sustained.

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Today, Trico represents three tiers: Your Cooperative, Your Community, and Your Future. From 77 member in 1945, Trico now has 53,000 members! Trico is a not-for-profit with margins returned as capital credits. There are three components to electricity bills: the generation of power, the distribution through infrastructure and the transmission to members.

Trico today stands at the edge of a different frontier and future focused on growth, innovation and expanded services. One goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2032 through renewables solar, storage, and natural gas. Growth is generated by data centers, fiber broadband, (fiber to fiber in homes), AI and additional energy services.

And Brian has officially announced Trico Fiber! Trico is bringing fiber internet service directly to our Members’ homes and businesses.

Over the next few months, there will be a lot more to come on the neighborhoods that will be connected first, the internet packages that will be available to choose from and the timeline for the build.

Rotary is made up of your friends and neighbors who have fun working together to make the world a better place. Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization. Together with our friends, we are working to make a difference and change lives.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club. We meet on Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Rotary is open to those who live and work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit saddlebrookerotary.com or email Diane Demeroutis at rotarysbaz@gmail.com.