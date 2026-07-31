The British Club gathered in fine royal style on Saturday, June 13, for a festive and fun-filled King’s Birthday Bash at the HOA-1 Activity Center in SaddleBrooke.

Although King Charles III’s actual birthday is in November, members came together to celebrate his official birthday, the one traditionally associated with Britain’s military celebration, Trooping the Colour. The event offered the perfect blend of British tradition, friendly conversation, delicious food and light-hearted entertainment.

Thirty attendees joined the celebration, and the room quickly filled with good cheer and a wonderful spread of food brought by members to share. The tables featured an impressive selection including sausage rolls, meatballs, salads, dips, charcuterie boards and fairy cakes. A large birthday sheet cake added the finishing royal touch, and guests joined together to sing “Happy Birthday” to King Charles before the cake was cut and enjoyed.

The evening’s entertainment kept everyone smiling. Members played five lively rounds of bingo, with each winner receiving a UK-themed bag filled with British goodies. Guests also put their royal knowledge to the test during a Royal Family trivia quiz, which included a few questions that truly stumped the room. The competition was so close that not one, but two tie-breaker rounds were needed before the final winner could be crowned.

The club also held a popular 50/50 raffle, with the lucky winner receiving $60 and the remaining proceeds going back into the British Club’s social fund to help support future events.

From the laughter around the bingo tables to the friendly debates over royal trivia answers, the King’s Birthday Bash captured exactly what the British Club is all about: community, friendship, shared traditions and having a jolly good time together. It was a wonderful evening, and it is safe to say the King would have been proud.

Special thanks were extended to Helen Amelsberg and her social committee for their hard word and dedication in organizing another successful and well-attended event.

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The British Club welcomes members who enjoy social gatherings, British culture, good food, conversation and a touch of fun. With more events already on the calendar, there are plenty of opportunities to join in.

Upcoming July events include a dinner gathering at Saffron Indian Bistro and a World Cup Final Private Party, where members can watch the match together in a private room, enjoy the game on the big screen, and perhaps raise a beer or two in celebration.

Whether you are British, have British roots, have lived in the UK, love British traditions, or simply enjoy a friendly social club with lively events, the British Club offers a warm welcome and plenty of reasons to join the fun.

For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 68 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.