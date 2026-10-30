Tacos & Beer on the Patio!

What could be better than tacos, cold drinks, great music and good friends on a beautiful Arizona evening? That was exactly what 23 British Club members enjoyed when they gathered at SaddleBrooke Ranch at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 for a fun-filled evening of Tacos & Beer on the patio.

Members had their very own patio area where they could sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious taco bar prepared especially for the group. With plenty of tasty tacos, drinks from the cash bar and tempting desserts available separately from the menu, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Adding an extra touch of entertainment to the evening was the wonderful Mexican music playing in the background creating the perfect atmosphere as members chatted, laughed and enjoyed each other's company. It was one of those special evenings where the food was delicious, the music was terrific and the friendship was even better. The beautiful Arizona evening provided the perfect setting for members to relax and enjoy some well-deserved time together.

A big thank-you to Janita and her Social Committee for organizing such a wonderful evening and bringing everyone together for an enjoyable night of food, music, laughter and friendship. Janita also extended her thanks to SaddleBrooke Ranch for putting together such a wonderful experience for the British Club and helping make the evening so memorable.

A great time was had by all — and there was certainly no shortage of smiles, tacos or music!

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For Membership information, call Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1, SBHOA2, and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington.